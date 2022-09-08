37 new dengue cases in City

LAHORE:About 103 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday while no loss of life was recorded.

According to the health department, a total of 1,719 cases had been reported so far during the current year while four people died of the virus and 431 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 31 cases in Rawalpindi, 37 in Lahore, 10 in Gujranwala, six in Multan, three each in Jhelum, Sheikhupura, two each in Sialkot and Mianwali, one each in Faisalabad, Narowal, Toba Tek Singh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalnagar and one case was reported in Chineot.

An anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) had killed dengue larvae at 2,673 places in the province during the continuous daily based surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 441,303 indoor and 125,296 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae in different places. The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

68 arrested over dengue SOPs violations: The authorities arrested 68 persons and registered 639 cases over violations of dengue SOPs in different cities during the last three days as the action against violators was intensified across the province on the directions of the Chief Secretary Punjab.

The officials submitted the report regarding the action taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat. According to the report, the authorities arrested 20 people in Lahore, 35 in Rawalpindi, 10 in Bhakkar, one in Toba Tek Singh and two in Okara.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that dengue cases may increase if the SOPs are not followed. He directed that timely resolution of dengue related complaints be ensured and all departments and field officers implement the guidelines issued to dengue control. He asked the officers to speed up indoor and outdoor surveillance activities.

The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to follow precautionary measures during fumigation for exterminating mosquitoes. The Secretary Primary Health gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that 2,574 beds have been allocated for patients in dengue wards of government hospitals where 310 dengue patients are under treatment at present.

He said that 1,623 confirmed dengue cases and four deaths have been reported in the province so far this year. 731 cases surfaced in Lahore, 621 in Rawalpindi, 119 in Gujranwala, and 37 in Faisalabad, he added.

The additional chief Secretary, administrative secretaries of different departments and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.