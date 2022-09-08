Seven special squads constituted to control smog

LAHORE:As a pre-emptive measure to control the looming threat of smog in the coming months, Environment Protection Department (EPD) has constituted seven special anti-smog squads.

The squads were constituted by Provincial Secretary EPD Dr Naeem Rauf here on Wednesday while chairing a meeting. He said out of the seven anti-smog squads, three squads were constituted for Lahore and one each for Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad and Multan. He said the field staff of every district would also work against smog other than the special squads.

He said special anti-smog squads have been deployed in Northern Lahore to check the polluting units working without any emission control system.

He said so far the EPD teams have taken action against illegal pyrolysis plants and 68 pyrolysis plants have been sealed in the province. Furthermore, action against other polluting industries including Steel Furnaces, Steel Mills and Resource Recovery Units working without emission control system was also being taken under the Section 16 of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997 and in accordance with the orders of the Lahore High Court.

EPD Secretary said fines amounting to Rs50,000 to Rs1,00,000 were imposed against the violators. He further said that similar action was being taken against the old technology brick kilns. “No brick kilns is allowed to operate without zig zag stacking of bricks and blower,” Dr Naeem Rauf said.

EPD Secretary maintained that prior to commencement of anti-smog campaign, several meetings were held with the stakeholders to take immediate measure for the control of pollution to avoid any convenience.

He said that neither industry having emission control system will be fined nor zig zag brick kilns will be fined and sealed. In this regard, meetings were held with the Chamber of Commerce & Industries Lahore and other industrial association.

EPD Secretary also apprised that EPA will measure Air Quality Index of Lahore on daily basis to monitor the current status of the Ambient Air.

EPA’s mobile van will be deployed on different points of the city to monitor the air quality; he said and maintained that certified laboratories of EPA Punjab will also be engaged for this purpose in addition to eight laboratories of EPA Punjab.

Environment Protection Department Punjab has also constituted two special squads for checking of vehicular pollution, he revealed adding that the Chief Minister Punjab, Chief Secretary Punjab and Minister Environment has also chaired meetings regarding smog wherein administrative secretaries and other stakeholders participated.

Agriculture Department will take measures to control stubble burning by providing machinery to the farmers on subsidised rates. Transport Department will check fitness of the vehicles through its VICs centres and traffic police will play its role to control vehicular pollution and traffic congestion on roads while the Local Government Department will ensure effective cleanliness arrangements on roads to control pollution and will stop burning of solid waste, he concluded.