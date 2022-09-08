NZ officials review security measures

LAHORE:A high-level security delegation of the New Zealand Cricket Board visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters at Qurban Lines on Wednesday to review the security arrangements being finalised for New Zealand cricket team’s upcoming tour to Pakistan.

The Chief Operating Officer PSCA gave a detailed briefing to New Zealand delegation comprised Greg Mann, Heath Mills, Simon Inzlie, Reg Dickason on the security arrangements made by PSCA outside and inside the Gaddafi Stadium, airport, hotel, parking areas and team routes with the use of 4G/LTE technologies.

He also briefed about the deployment of the police force and the support of law enforcement agencies on the foolproof security. The delegation was briefed about surveillance footage of the security arrangement made for the PSL, Australian, Sri Lankan and Bangladesh matches held in Lahore. The security delegation expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements including monitoring with the help of cameras made by PSCA. On this occasion, New Zealand security delegation head Simon Inzlie said that Punjab Safe Cities has the latest technological equipment and infrastructure.