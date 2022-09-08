Train crushes man to death

LAHORE:A 50-year-old man died after being hit by a train in Badami Bagh area on Wednesday. The man, yet to be identified, was hit by a train while crossing the railway line near Badami Bagh railway station, resulting into his instant death. Police shifted the body to the mortuary.

Biker killed in accident: A young motorcyclist was killed by a speeding Mazda van in Sabzazar area on Wednesday. The boy, yet to be identified was on his way when a rashly driven Mazda van hit him near Mandi Stop Multan Road, resulting into his death on the spot. Police arrested the van driver and shifted the body to the morgue.

IG vows to give women officers due representation: IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar said that women officers will be given adequate representation in the police executive board session and two senior women officers will participate as members in the upcoming police executive board. He stated this while presiding over the Police Executive Board meeting held at the Central Police Office on Wednesday. He directed that the young officers will also be given the opportunity to participate as observer members in the upcoming police executive board session.

Cops transferred: DIG Operations Lahore issued posting orders of three SHOs and a chowki incharge. Sub-Inspector Idris Qureshi was posted as SHO Mustafabad, Inspector Naeem Yasin as SHO Lohari Gate, Sub Inspector Asif Ali as SHO Liaqatabad, Sub Inspector Rizwan as chowki incharge Guldasht Town while Inspector Akhtar was closed to Police Lines.

Relief camp: A 5-day relief camp was established at Liberty Chowk by the City Traffic Education Unit, in which a large number of traffic wardens including citizens delivered relief materials to the camp. The in-charge of the relief camp said that the goods will be sent to the flood victims on Sunday.

DIG reviews security arrangements: DIG Operations Lahore visited Thokar Niaz Beg Check Post, Adda Plot and other places of the city on Wednesday. He reviewed the security arrangements and inspected the checking process at the police pickets. He met with the jawans posted on duty and gave them necessary instructions on suppressing criminals. He ordered to take action against suspicious persons and vehicles with illegal blue lights and green number plates as well as to tighten the security measures.