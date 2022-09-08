French judges drop Rwanda massacre case against soldiers

PARIS: French judges dropped a case against French peacekeepers deployed during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide who were accused of being complicit in massacres, legal sources said on Wednesday.

Survivors of the June 1994 slaughter in the hills of Bisesero in western Rwanda had accused French troops of deliberately abandoning them to Hutu extremists who murdered hundreds of people in the area within days.

French prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into possible complicity in crimes against humanity in December 2005 after complaints filed by survivors and human rights groups. Judges overseeing the case have opted against proceeding with a trial for the servicemen, in a widely expected decision.

Investigators had not established "the direct participation of French forces in exactions committed in the refugee camps, nor complicity through aid or assistance to genocidal forces, nor complicity by abstention," said a statement from the Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau.