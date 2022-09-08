Israel PM opposes prosecuting soldier who likely shot Al Jazeera reporter

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday pushed back against suggestions of prosecuting a soldier who likely shot dead Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during an army operation this year.

The veteran Al Jazeera reporter was wearing a bulletproof vest marked "Press" and a helmet when she was shot in the head during the army operation in Jenin refugee camp, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

"There is a high possibility that Ms Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF (army) gunfire that was fired toward suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen," said the army’s final report into her May 11 death.

The acknowledgement comes after months in which the army had insisted it was impossible to determine the source of the deadly shot that killed the celebrated Al Jazeera journalist, saying it could have been militant fire.