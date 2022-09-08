 
Thursday September 08, 2022
Three dead in Hong Kong crane collapse

By AFP
September 08, 2022

HONG KONG: Three men were killed and six others injured after a Hong Kong crane collapsed at a construction site on Wednesday with rescuers trying for hours in vain to reach a victim trapped under the wreckage. One man was certified dead at the site in Kowloon after suffering a skull fracture while another died after being rushed to hospital, authorities said.

