Three dead in Hong Kong crane collapse

HONG KONG: Three men were killed and six others injured after a Hong Kong crane collapsed at a construction site on Wednesday with rescuers trying for hours in vain to reach a victim trapped under the wreckage. One man was certified dead at the site in Kowloon after suffering a skull fracture while another died after being rushed to hospital, authorities said.
THE HAGUE: The Dutch city of Haarlem is set to become the first in the world to ban advertisements for most meat...
TOKYO: A skeleton discovered in a remote corner of Borneo rewrites the history of ancient medicine and proves...
TIRANA: Albania broke diplomatic ties with Iran on Wednesday over an alleged cyberattack against the government this...
PARIS: French judges dropped a case against French peacekeepers deployed during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide who were...
GENEVA: Nasal Covid-19 vaccines could help to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control, the World Health Organisation...
HONG KONG: Five Hong Kong unionists were found guilty of sedition on Wednesday for producing a series of illustrated...
Comments