UN distributes tablets to Gaza children

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: The United Nations said on Wednesday it was helping connect Palestinian children in the blockaded Gaza Strip to the outside world by distributing tablets to hundreds of pupils.
Children make up nearly half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million. Most of them have never been able to leave the coastal territory, which is ruled by the Islamist movement Hamas. Some 890 tablets are being handed out this week at schools run by UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, following a pilot that saw a few dozen devices given to children last year.
THE HAGUE: The Dutch city of Haarlem is set to become the first in the world to ban advertisements for most meat...
TOKYO: A skeleton discovered in a remote corner of Borneo rewrites the history of ancient medicine and proves...
TIRANA: Albania broke diplomatic ties with Iran on Wednesday over an alleged cyberattack against the government this...
PARIS: French judges dropped a case against French peacekeepers deployed during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide who were...
GENEVA: Nasal Covid-19 vaccines could help to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control, the World Health Organisation...
HONG KONG: Five Hong Kong unionists were found guilty of sedition on Wednesday for producing a series of illustrated...
Comments