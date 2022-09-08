UN distributes tablets to Gaza children

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: The United Nations said on Wednesday it was helping connect Palestinian children in the blockaded Gaza Strip to the outside world by distributing tablets to hundreds of pupils.

Children make up nearly half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million. Most of them have never been able to leave the coastal territory, which is ruled by the Islamist movement Hamas. Some 890 tablets are being handed out this week at schools run by UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, following a pilot that saw a few dozen devices given to children last year.