Thursday September 08, 2022
World

Three migrants drown off Tunisia coast

By AFP
September 08, 2022

TUNIS: Three irregular migrants drowned off Tunisia’s coast after their Europe-bound boat bound sank, authorities in the North African country said on Wednesday. Tunisia’s National Guard said its naval teams retrieved three bodies overnight off the southern coast of Gabes, following the earlier interception of 15 other would-be migrants who had been on the same vessel.

