Three migrants drown off Tunisia coast

TUNIS: Three irregular migrants drowned off Tunisia’s coast after their Europe-bound boat bound sank, authorities in the North African country said on Wednesday. Tunisia’s National Guard said its naval teams retrieved three bodies overnight off the southern coast of Gabes, following the earlier interception of 15 other would-be migrants who had been on the same vessel.
THE HAGUE: The Dutch city of Haarlem is set to become the first in the world to ban advertisements for most meat...
TOKYO: A skeleton discovered in a remote corner of Borneo rewrites the history of ancient medicine and proves...
TIRANA: Albania broke diplomatic ties with Iran on Wednesday over an alleged cyberattack against the government this...
PARIS: French judges dropped a case against French peacekeepers deployed during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide who were...
GENEVA: Nasal Covid-19 vaccines could help to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control, the World Health Organisation...
HONG KONG: Five Hong Kong unionists were found guilty of sedition on Wednesday for producing a series of illustrated...
Comments