Police shoot dead stolen car driver in Nice

PARIS: French police in the Mediterranean port of Nice on Wednesday shot dead the driver of a stolen vehicle after the individual refused to obey an order to stop, a police source said.

An officer used a service weapon to fire a single shot at the driver, the source, who asked not to be named, told AFP, confirming a report by BFMTV. The passenger of the vehicle was detained.

The incident comes after a woman aged 22 was killed and a man, 26, was wounded when police fired while making an arrest during an anti-drugs operation in the western city of Rennes.