Putin says ‘impossible’ to isolate Russia, slams ‘sanctions fever’

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday it was "impossible" to isolate Russia, as the country faces unprecedented Western sanctions over its military operation in Ukraine. "No matter how much someone would like to isolate Russia, it is impossible to do this," Putin told the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Pacific port city of Vladivostok.

The coronavirus "epidemic has been replaced by other challenges, also of a global nature, threatening the whole world," Putin said in televised remarks. "I mean the sanctions fever in the West, its undisguised aggressive attempts to impose behaviour patterns on other countries, deprive them of their sovereignty and subordinate them to their will," Putin added.

Washington and Brussels have pummelled Moscow with a barrage of economic and personal sanctions after Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24. Facing growing isolation and deteriorating ties with the West, Moscow is seeking to pivot the country towards the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Speaking at the forum, Putin hailed the growing role of the Asia-Pacific region in global affairs. "The role... of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region has significantly increased," he said.

"In an attempt to resist the course of history, Western countries are undermining the key pillars of the world economic system built over centuries," Putin said, adding that confidence in the dollar, euro and sterling was falling. Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance. Neither side has disclosed how many soldiers have been killed. The West’s attempt to economically isolate Russia - one of the world’s biggest producers of natural resources - has propelled the global economy into uncharted waters with soaring prices for food and energy.

It has hurt Russia too. Putin said the West was trying to impose its will on the world but that their power was in decline as the crucible of global growth was now in Asia. "Irreversible and even tectonic changes have taken place throughout international relations," Putin said.

"The role of dynamic, promising countries and regions of the world, primarily the Asia-Pacific region, has significantly increased." Among the guests at the forum was China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu, currently ranked No.3 in the Chinese Communist Party.