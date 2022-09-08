‘It’s heartbreaking,’ says Kyrgios

NEW YORK: Nick Kyrgios said he was “devastated” after suffering a “heartbreaking” defeat to Karen Khachanov in the US Open quarter-finals on Tuesday.
“I’m just devastated. Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest. “I feel like I’ve just failed at this event right now. That’s what it feels like.”
Kyrgios is scheduled to play in Tokyo at the start of October but he admitted he was finding it hard to summon enthusiasm to return to the grind of the tour.
“Honestly I don’t even really care about any other tournament. Like, I feel like at the Grand Slams, now having success at a Grand Slam, it’s just like no other tournament really matters,” he added.
“I think pretty much every other tournament during the year is a waste of time really. You should just run up and show up at a Grand Slam. That’s what you’re remembered by.”
Before Tuesday, Kyrgios had the most wins -- 26 -- since the start of the grass court season going back to June than any other player.
He was seen as one of the title favorites in New York after the fourth round defeat of four-time champion Rafael Nadal and the absence of Novak Djokovic who beat him in the Wimbledon final.
