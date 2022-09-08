Nasir, Noor, Ashab move into Louisville Open pre-quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal, Noor Zaman, and Ashab Irfan moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the Sam Aguiar Louisville Open in the United States on Wednesday.
In the first round, Nasir thrashed unseeded Asyraf Azan from Malaysia 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 in 24 minutes.
Ashab overpowered Jamie Ruggiero from the US 5-11, 11-13, 12-10, 5-11 in 41 minutes.
Seventh seed Noor got bye. Now, Nasir is to face top seed Timothy Brownell from the US, Ashab is up against sixth seed Josue Enriquez from Guatemala, and Noor is drawn against Diego Gobbi from Brazil.
South Africa captain Dean Elgar is treating the Test series decider against England at the Oval "like a World Cup...
LONDON: England captain Ben Stokes said he was excited by the prospect of Harry Brook´s Test debut after confirming...
NEW YORK: Nick Kyrgios said he was “devastated” after suffering a “heartbreaking” defeat to Karen Khachanov in...
NEW YORK: Karen Khachanov set-up a US Open semi-final duel with Casper Ruud on Tuesday when he battled past...
KARACHI: The country’s premier karateka and former Asian champion Saadi Abbas will begin his Commonwealth Karate...
KARACHI: Pakistan went 0-3 down to holders India in their Group A opener of the 2022 SAFF Women's Championship at the...
Comments