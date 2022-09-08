Nasir, Noor, Ashab move into Louisville Open pre-quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal, Noor Zaman, and Ashab Irfan moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the Sam Aguiar Louisville Open in the United States on Wednesday.

In the first round, Nasir thrashed unseeded Asyraf Azan from Malaysia 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 in 24 minutes.

Ashab overpowered Jamie Ruggiero from the US 5-11, 11-13, 12-10, 5-11 in 41 minutes.

Seventh seed Noor got bye. Now, Nasir is to face top seed Timothy Brownell from the US, Ashab is up against sixth seed Josue Enriquez from Guatemala, and Noor is drawn against Diego Gobbi from Brazil.