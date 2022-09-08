Rizwan overtakes Babar as No.1 T20I batter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan overtook his opening partner and captain Babar Azam to seize the top position among batters in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings on Wednesday.

Rizwan followed up his Player of the Match effort of 78 off 57 deliveries in an Asia Cup Group A match against Hong Kong with a crucial 71 off 51 against India in a Super Fours match in Dubai, to move from 796 rating points to a career-best 815 and claim the top position for the first time.

Rizwan is only the third Pakistan player to be the No1 in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings after Babar Azam and Misbah-ul-Haq. Meanwhile, Mohammad Nawaz’s match-winning 42 off 20 in the same match pushed him up 142 slots to 358th place.

India’s Suryakumar Yadav has dropped to fourth place in the latest update as a host of players from Sri Lanka and Afghanistan made their way up after some fine performances in the Asia Cup.

Nissanka is up one place to eighth while Mendis has advanced 63 places to 41st position. Dasun Shanaka moved up 11 places to 39th and Bhanuka Rajapaksa 31 places to 68th.

India captain Rohit Sharma has gained four slots to reach 13th position after scoring 72 against Sri Lanka in their Super Fours match while former captain Virat Kohli has gained four places and is 29th in the list after scoring 60 against Pakistan. Ravichandran Ashwin (up eight places to 50th) and Arshdeep Singh (up 28 places to 62nd) have also progressed.

In the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings updated after the second and third Australia versus Zimbabwe matches and the first Australia versus New Zealand match, Australia’s David Warner has moved up one place to sixth position among batters and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson up one place to 10th.