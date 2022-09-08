Refusing to apologize

Former prime minister Imran Khan has had quite a rollercoaster of a few weeks, with a cycle of statement-explanation-insistence-retraction. Post the shockingly ill-advised comments regarding the appointment of a new COAS, Imran has now expressed “deep regret” over his “unintentional utterances during the course of his speech”. The speech referred to is one from a couple of weeks back, the course of which Imran had openly named Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and castigated her – some say the naming in itself counted as a threat – for giving a two-day remand in Shahbaz Gill’ case. In a written response submitted before the Islamabad High Court in contempt proceedings against himself, Imran has said that he did not mean to threaten the female judge “nor could he think of doing so”. He has said he respects the judiciary, and has also assured the IHC that he will not shy away from expressing his remorse to Judge (ADSJ) Zeba Chaudhry.

It is on the courts now to see if this expression of regret – which can’t be called an unconditional apology – is enough for Imran to wriggle out of the contempt charges. While eventually it is the court that will get to decide if it wishes to act with leniency in the matter, legal observers believe that this may be a good time to settle the question of whether such remarks impact cases, and if they don’t, what kind of remarks can really be construed as obstruction of justice? Thus far, we have seen lady luck favour the PTI chairman who has an enviable track record of getting away with some very contentious statements.

But while he may get away with the contempt case, Imran’s comments regarding the appointment of the next army chief have certainly become troublesome for him in many ways. After an initial doubling down on the remarks by some PTI members, there has been an effort at damage control from the PTI side, with even senior PTI leaders reiterating that Imran’s comments were taken out of context. The ISPR’s categorical public chiding has led to a scramble: Imran even resorting to playing clips of past statements made by the PDM leadership about the army high command. However, this time the ‘they did it too’ defence may be taken as the weak excuse it always is. One glimpse of the nervousness within the PTI’s ranks is the plea taken by senior PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi that they had not heard his comments and did not know the context of his speech. One is left wondering how many times and in how many ways the PTI rank and file can clean up after Imran Khan and his runaway speech issues. Yes, Imran’s aggressive style of politics may have garnered him populist popularity but what does he really want? And can his populism save him from some of the real issues he faces, including offending institutions such as the armed forces and the judiciary. With more than a normal share of contradictions, Imran’s only bet at the moment seems to be his popularity. But how long can it continue to remain the proverbial get-out-of-jail-free card?