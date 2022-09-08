Our streets, our reflection

It is quite troubling that most of our schools barely teach our children about civic consciousness and responsibility. The chaotic squalor of our towns and cities shows that many Pakistanis lack any sense of civic duty. I live in an apartment building and the collection of any funds for the upkeep of the building is like pulling teeth. No one wants to contribute. The rise in electricity bills has elicited much despair, and rightly so, but not one person is making any effort to conserve energy. I have travelled and seen how Europeans, Turks, Japanese and Americans all have this innate sense of obligation towards their surrounding environment. The clean, easily navigable streets we see on travel vlogs and websites don’t just appear magically. Where is our sense of ownership and obligation?
Rabia Khan
Lahore
