The PTI legacy

While a third of the country is under water and millions are at risk of losing their lives, Imran Khan is still busy with his never-ending parade of ‘jalsas’. The former PM seems unbothered by the plight of his people and is not helping the government’s relief efforts in any meaningful way. In fact, the leaked audio tapes of his party members show that, if anything, the PTI appears to be trying to sabotage efforts to get the country back on track.

The PTI achieved nothing significant during their time in power and many of the problems of today have roots in their tenure, such as high inflation. It is on these grounds that history and future generations of Pakistanis will judge Imran Khan and his PTI, not on their talent for organizing one ‘jalsa’ after another.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad