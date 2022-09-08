The PTI legacy

While a third of the country is under water and millions are at risk of losing their lives, Imran Khan is still busy with his never-ending parade of ‘jalsas’. The former PM seems unbothered by the plight of his people and is not helping the government’s relief efforts in any meaningful way. In fact, the leaked audio tapes of his party members show that, if anything, the PTI appears to be trying to sabotage efforts to get the country back on track.
The PTI achieved nothing significant during their time in power and many of the problems of today have roots in their tenure, such as high inflation. It is on these grounds that history and future generations of Pakistanis will judge Imran Khan and his PTI, not on their talent for organizing one ‘jalsa’ after another.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
It is quite troubling that most of our schools barely teach our children about civic consciousness and responsibility....
The heavy rains have not only demolished homes, killed people, damaged crops but also given birth to deadly diseases...
Johi has been disconnected from other areas in Sindh for the past two weeks, and its citizens are working long hours...
In the 75 years of Pakistan’s existence, our politicians have not learned how to respect each other. When Shehbaz...
Due to torrential rains, Pakistan is facing flooding that has resulted in catastrophic damage to agriculture and...
The ongoing inflationary storm and the ravages of the floods have made life impossible for many people. The prices of...
Comments