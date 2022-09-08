Diseases and death

The heavy rains have not only demolished homes, killed people, damaged crops but also given birth to deadly diseases in Sukkur, Sindh. The neglected areas have become a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes, leading to even more deaths. These mosquitoes are also causing diseases among animals.

Many people are dying of malaria. This problem has further increased due to the lack of medical facilities and mosquito nets. The city administration must pay attention to this prevailing threat immediately.

Abdul Qayoom

Sukkur