Diseases and death

The heavy rains have not only demolished homes, killed people, damaged crops but also given birth to deadly diseases in Sukkur, Sindh. The neglected areas have become a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes, leading to even more deaths. These mosquitoes are also causing diseases among animals.
Many people are dying of malaria. This problem has further increased due to the lack of medical facilities and mosquito nets. The city administration must pay attention to this prevailing threat immediately.
Abdul Qayoom
Sukkur
It is quite troubling that most of our schools barely teach our children about civic consciousness and responsibility....
While a third of the country is under water and millions are at risk of losing their lives, Imran Khan is still busy...
Johi has been disconnected from other areas in Sindh for the past two weeks, and its citizens are working long hours...
In the 75 years of Pakistan’s existence, our politicians have not learned how to respect each other. When Shehbaz...
Due to torrential rains, Pakistan is facing flooding that has resulted in catastrophic damage to agriculture and...
The ongoing inflationary storm and the ravages of the floods have made life impossible for many people. The prices of...
Comments