What have we become?

In the 75 years of Pakistan’s existence, our politicians have not learned how to respect each other. When Shehbaz Sharif came into power, Imran and his supporters called his government ‘imported’.
It is sad to see that even during a climatic crisis, politicians continue to fight and stage demonstrations in the name of democracy. To alleviate problems, they must work together to strengthen democracy and prosperity in the country.
Ameer Sajidi
Khuzdar
