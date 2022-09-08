 
September 08, 2022
United we stand

September 08, 2022

Due to torrential rains, Pakistan is facing flooding that has resulted in catastrophic damage to agriculture and industry, which will exacerbate our economic problems. Most likely, the government will have to negotiate better conditions with the IMF as Pakistan is in no position to increase revenue collections and withdraw subsidies.

For the moment, the politicians must forget about their electoral contests and work together to strengthen our economy.

Muhammad Azwar

Rajanpur

