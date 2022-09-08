Pensioners at risk

The ongoing inflationary storm and the ravages of the floods have made life impossible for many people. The prices of essential commodities, including flour and sugar, have doubled. According to the inflation data, a sharp increase in the inflation rate has been recorded. The price of electricity, gas and petrol is also skyrocketing. In these circumstances, an increase in the pension of EOBI pensioners is inevitable.
The pensioners of EOBI have been making a legitimate demand for an increase in their pension for a long time. The government increases the pension of its retired employees every year but the pensioners under EOBI, who worked for private institutions, are being put on very meagre pensions. These people have spent their youth helping grow our nation’s economy, now that they are retired they have been left to fend for themselves. EPWA has repeatedly appealed to the state institutions to give the oppressed pensioners the right to live, unfortunately, they are not being heard. The government must increase their pension in the future budget and stop the actuarial drama.
Azfar Shamim
Karachi
