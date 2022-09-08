Triumph in sight

Our boys in green have avenged their loss to our arch-rivals, beating India by five wickets in their second encounter in the Asia Cup. The victory saw the highest ever successful run-chase by Pakistan in T20 internationals. In a man of the match performance, Muhammad Rizwan scored a brilliant knock of 71 runs of 51 balls, helping set Pakistan up for the victory.

Now, we have a good chance of lifting the Asia Cup trophy after a 10-year drought and we hope that the boys keep up the good work.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah