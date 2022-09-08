Triumph in sight

Our boys in green have avenged their loss to our arch-rivals, beating India by five wickets in their second encounter in the Asia Cup. The victory saw the highest ever successful run-chase by Pakistan in T20 internationals. In a man of the match performance, Muhammad Rizwan scored a brilliant knock of 71 runs of 51 balls, helping set Pakistan up for the victory.
Now, we have a good chance of lifting the Asia Cup trophy after a 10-year drought and we hope that the boys keep up the good work.
Abdul Sattar
Kolwah
It is quite troubling that most of our schools barely teach our children about civic consciousness and responsibility....
While a third of the country is under water and millions are at risk of losing their lives, Imran Khan is still busy...
The heavy rains have not only demolished homes, killed people, damaged crops but also given birth to deadly diseases...
Johi has been disconnected from other areas in Sindh for the past two weeks, and its citizens are working long hours...
In the 75 years of Pakistan’s existence, our politicians have not learned how to respect each other. When Shehbaz...
Due to torrential rains, Pakistan is facing flooding that has resulted in catastrophic damage to agriculture and...
