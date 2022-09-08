Survival at stake

The people of Balochistan are suffering from a myriad of difficulties due to the flood disaster. There is a shortage of wheat and flour, particularly in urban centres like Quetta, and prices are going through the roof. A bag of flour is now being sold for Rs25 per kilogramme.
The floods have deprived many people of their incomes, making this price hike all the more damaging. The provincial government must immediately reduce food prices or else those who survived the floods risk succumbing to starvation instead.
Muhammad Shoaib
Quetta
