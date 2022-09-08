Unearthing flaws

Those displaced by the floods are desperately looking for food and shelter, but there is no organized distribution of rations and many major roads are no longer fit-to-drive, delaying transport of urgent aid. Areas such as Kalam were cut off for days, forcing affectees to walk long distances for help.

This crisis has brought the inadequacy of Pakistan’s infrastructure into full view. This issue can no longer be treated as an inconvenience but must be seen for the threat to lives and property that it really is.

Usman Torwali

Swat