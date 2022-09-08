Unearthing flaws

Those displaced by the floods are desperately looking for food and shelter, but there is no organized distribution of rations and many major roads are no longer fit-to-drive, delaying transport of urgent aid. Areas such as Kalam were cut off for days, forcing affectees to walk long distances for help.
This crisis has brought the inadequacy of Pakistan’s infrastructure into full view. This issue can no longer be treated as an inconvenience but must be seen for the threat to lives and property that it really is.
Usman Torwali
Swat
It is quite troubling that most of our schools barely teach our children about civic consciousness and responsibility....
While a third of the country is under water and millions are at risk of losing their lives, Imran Khan is still busy...
The heavy rains have not only demolished homes, killed people, damaged crops but also given birth to deadly diseases...
Johi has been disconnected from other areas in Sindh for the past two weeks, and its citizens are working long hours...
In the 75 years of Pakistan’s existence, our politicians have not learned how to respect each other. When Shehbaz...
Due to torrential rains, Pakistan is facing flooding that has resulted in catastrophic damage to agriculture and...
Comments