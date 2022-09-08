No one can beat Pakistanis’ spirit of helping others: PTI MPA

A Sindh Assembly member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Deputy Secretary Information Shahzad Qureshi on Wednesday said that one crore people have become homeless in Sindh and Balochistan.

He stated this while collecting supplies for the flood-hit people at a camp set up by the PTI in NA-247. He said Pakistan had never experienced such a bad natural disaster before. It was our duty to help our people in need. “People should come out and help the flood-hit people.”

Earlier, Shahzad Qureshi also collected goods for the flood victims at the warehouse of PTI MNA Aftab Hussain and transported them to Sukkur. He said after Badeen, Sajawal, and Thatta, they had started delivering relief goods to Sukkur. On the appeal of Shahzad Qureshi, two small children were also collecting funds for the flood victims. Seeing them, Shahzad Qureshi tweeted: "No one can defeat the Pakistani nation and their spirit of helping others, giving charity and charity. I am proud of my children.”