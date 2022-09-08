Pirabad SHO, team booked for murdering political worker in ‘fake shootout’

A case has been registered against Pirabad SHO Anzar Alam and his police party for allegedly killing a political party’s worker in an alleged police encounter.

The FIR has been registered at the Pirabad police station on a complaint from the mother of Nadir Magsi, who was shot dead in the alleged fake shootout near the Paracha graveyard on September 2. Police have placed sections 302/34 (murder) and 7 of the anti-terrorism act in the FIR, and the probe has been transferred to the investigation wing.

Earlier, the police had claimed that Magsi was a notorious drug peddler, saying that the encounter had occurred when they conducted a search operation in Magsi Para, where the drug peddler and his companions while seeing the cops tried to escape under the cover of fire; however, in retaliation, the police also fired shots, killing the suspected drug peddler.

Police claimed that the suspect was a notorious drug peddler and four cases of terrorism, police encounter and drugs had been registered against him at the Pirabad police station. They said the first case of drugs was registered in 2009, while three more cases under the act of terrorism, kidnapping and drugs were registered in 2021.

He was declared an absconder in a terrorism case. Police said the drug peddler was a relative and partner of notorious drug peddlers of Orangi Town, Badshah Khan and Manzur Magsi. The police said they were checking his criminal record at different police stations of the city.

Following the encounter, a score of people, including family members and other relatives of the killed drug peddler, staged a protest at Magsi Para against the killing of Magsi and alleged that the police killed him in a fake encounter. The protesters said Magsi, who was also a local leader of a political party, was taken into custody like several others during a search operation and later the police killed him in the fake encounter. The protesters demanded of the police high-ups to conduct a transparent inquiry.