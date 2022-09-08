NBP partners with NGOs

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has collaborated with two non-governmental organisations (NGOs), Thardeep Microfinance Foundation and Rural Community Development Programme, to provide water purifiers to flood affectees and help give them access to clean drinking water, a statement said on Wednesday.
The bank’s president and CEO (Acting) Rehamat Ali Hasnie announced additional measures to provide relief to the flood victims by contributing Rs50 million to the PM’s Flood Relief Fund.
Developed by PakVitae, the water purifiers have patent coverage in 82 countries and have undergone rigorous testing by independent and ISO certified labs to meet the standards established by the US Environment Protection Agency, NSF International and World Health Organization and removes bacteria, parasites, microplastics and turbidity, NBP said.
Hasnie mentioned that NBP had also launched a digital payments platform enabling people across the globe and within Pakistan to donate using their preferred payment method, i.e., credit/debit card, international bank transfer, local bank direct debit, wallets, ATMs, and 1Bill.
The unprecedented rains and floods in Pakistan have caused devastation of an enormous magnitude in various parts of the country. Officials estimate that more than thirty-three million people have been affected, and more than a thousand have lost their lives due to flooding.
People, civil society, and humanitarian organisations are continuing rescue and relief efforts. Health Officials have reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases, diarrhea, skin diseases, and eye infections in the flood affected areas.
