Govt raises Rs817bn via T-bills

KARACHI: The government has raised Rs817 billion through an auction of the Market Treasury Bills (T-bills), with yields on 6 and 12 months’ papers increasing slightly, a statement said on Wednesday.

The raised amount was lesser than the pre-auction target of Rs1.0 trillion, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The cut-off yield on the three-year T-bill inched up by 21 basis points (bps) to 16 percent. The yield on the six-month paper remained unchanged at 15.85 percent, while the cut-off yield on the 12-month paper rose by 4bps to 15.98 percent.

The yields on T-bills increased as investors worried about the economic outlook and inflation owing to the damage caused by devastating floods.

“Keeping in view the recent inflationary trend (CPI Inflation of 27.3 percent in August 2022) and the outlook on food prices post floods, it is likely that average inflation will also cross IMF estimate of 20 percent. We anticipate CPI Inflation to remain in the range of 22-24 percent,” said an analyst at Topline Securities.

Considering the extent of damage from recent floods and potential economic slowdown, “we do not expect any further hike in interest rates in 2022. In fact, it is expected to start falling from 4QFY23,” the analyst added.

Inflation was expected to peak around 30 percent in September to October owing to immediate perishable food price shock due to crop damage and supply chain disruption. However, that might not be the case now mainly due to perishable prices correcting after immediate shock and FCA (fuel charge adjustment) relief to bring down electricity tariff, according to another analyst.