Gold sheds Rs1,050/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs1,050 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs150,100 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs901 to Rs128,686.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $9 to $1,702 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,268.86.

Local jewelers said prices in the local market still remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.