Stocks retreat as rupee slips deeper in woods

Stocks fell on Wednesday as the dollar continued to give the rupee a run for its money, escalating fears of serious repercussions for the economy, currently torn between runaway inflation and ginormous flood losses, traders said.

The benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index slipped 94.31 points to 41,766.05 points after moving between 42,064.56 and 41,705.58 points.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said continuous depreciation of rupee against the US dollar kept the trade lackluster.

“The index, despite opening in the positive zone failed to continue the momentum as investors’ participation remained sluggish that led the index to close in the red zone,” it reported.

It said volumes continued to decline in the mainboard although decent volumes were observed in the 3rd tier stocks.

Sectors that did the damage were fertiliser (-32.8 points), banks (-21.3 points), technology (-17.5 points), cement (-16.8 points), and E&Ps (-16.3 points).

The KSE-30 index also edged lower by 41.51 points or 0.26 percent to 15,709.28 points compared with 15,750.79 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 31 million shares to 187.263 million shares from 156.803 million shares.

The trading value dropped to Rs4.017 billion from Rs4.368 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.943 trillion from Rs6.961 trillion. Out of 335 companies active in the session, 146 closed in the green, 166 in the red and 23 ended unmoved.

Topline Securities said Wednesday was another sluggish day that ended in moderate losses with major support coming from MEBL, PSO, COLG, DAWH, and SHEL, as they cumulatively contributed 44 points to the index.

On the flipside EFERT, ENGRO, HMB, LUCK, and SYS together lost 72 points.

The highest increase was recorded in share prices of Premium Textile, up Rs48.90 to Rs892.90 per share, followed by Colgate Palm that gained Rs48.67 to close higher at Rs2,385 per share.

Sapphire Textile was the worst hit stock as it fell by Rs79.05 to Rs1,110.50 per share, followed by Reliance Cotton, which shed Rs35 to end at Rs460 per share.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed lower amid thin trade on weak industrial earnings outlook amid surging power tariff and higher taxation measures.

“Ballooning government, weakening rupee, and dismal sales data for cement, oil, and fertiliser sectors in August weighed,” Mehanti said.

Hascol Petrol was the volume leader with 8.625 million shares. It decreased by 15 paisas to Rs6.94 per share.

It was followed by Pakistan Refinery with 6.239 million traded shares.

It closed higher by 2 paisas to Rs17.95 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Cnergyico PK, Unity Foods Ltd, TPL Properties, Kot Addu Power, PIAC (A), WorldCall Telecom, K-Electric Ltd, and Lotte Chemical.

Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 29.394 million shares from 41.648 million in the last trading session.