Dollar crushes major world currencies

LONDON: The dollar hit a 24-year high against the yen and Britain's battered pound fell to its lowest level against the US dollar since 1985 on Wednesday.

The Chinese yuan also sank to a two-year trough, closing in on the psychologically important 7 per dollar mark despite steps by authorities to stem its decline. The Philippine peso also slid to a record low.

The yen also shed more than one percent versus the euro as Japan refuses to hike interest rates to combat sky-high inflation.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, hit a fresh 20-year high of 110.69.

The Philippine peso sank to a record-low 57.32 per dollar. The New Zealand dollar dropped to the lowest since May 2020 at $0.5997, and the Singapore dollar declined to the weakest since June 2020 at 1.4107 per greenback.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin slumped to the lowest since June 19 at $18,540, extending a 5pc tumble from Tuesday.

Sterling has been hit hard by

surging inflation, a looming recession and concerns that tax cuts and increased public spending under a new government could exacerbate price pressures.

The currency, down more than 15 percent against the dollar so far this year, is also a headache for the Bank of England since it increases the cost of imports and can cause more imported inflation.

It fell to $1.1407, its lowest since 1985, according to Refinitiv data. It was last down 0.5 percent at $1.1456.

"For now the momentum is very negative. I would expect that the moves have been so violent that the Bank of England won't like this and may be more hawkish." The BoE meets next week and is expected to hike interest rates by 50 or even 75 basis points," said Nordea chief analyst Jan von Gerich.

"There could be a recovery in sterling but I wouldn't catch a falling knife for now," he added.

Sterling hit an all-time low of $1.0545 in March 1985, just before G7 powers acted to rein in the superdollar of the Reagan era in the so-called "Plaza Accord".

Against the euro, the pound was also down almost 1% on Wednesday at 86.83, although sterling has held up far better against the euro than versus the dollar. It is down just 3 percent versus the single currency this year.

Analysts say the direction of the pound could now be swayed by new Prime Minister Liz Truss' economic plans, details of which are expected in coming days.