Rupee extends losses on dollar demand

KARACHI: The rupee fell by 2 rupees or 0.90 percent against the dollar, continuing its losing streak for a fifth consecutive session in the interbank market on a dollar demand-supply pressure.

The local unit ended at 223.42 to the dollar on Wednesday, down from 221.42 of Tuesday.

In the open market, the domestic currency closed weaker at 234 per dollar, compared with 233 in the previous session.

Dealers said soft dollar supplies and worries about the economy following record floods in the country had put pressure on the rupee.

“There was a demand, while supplies remained low on fewer conversions from exporters,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

More than 1,300 people have already lost their lives, 81 of the 160 districts in the country have been directly impacted, and at least 33 million people are currently without a house. The numbers are projected to increase over the next few days.

Investors fear the economy would be slowed down, and inflation and the current account deficit would rise as a result of the damages caused by the floods.

The country's economic managers have a difficult task ahead beyond the human losses as floods wreaked havoc on the country's road and communication network, wrecked an unimaginable number of homes, and wiped off millions of hectares of crops.

Analysts said there was an increasing pressure on the rupee as the interbank and open market gap widened.

It appears that the market confidence is waning. People anticipated that the rupee would start to stabilise after the revival of the International Monetary programme, according to analysts. However, the rupee stabilised only for a short period of time.