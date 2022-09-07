 
Wednesday September 07, 2022
Power tariff hiked by Rs3.39/unit

Already burdened with inflation and rising prices of petroleum products, people will have bear an additional burden of Rs95 billion

By INP
September 07, 2022
File Photo
ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tuesday approved a hike in the electricity tariff by Rs3.39 per unit. 

The power regulator has hiked the power tariff under the quarterly fuel adjustment mechanism. 

Already burdened with inflation and rising prices of petroleum products, people will have bear an additional burden of Rs95 billion in this regard.

