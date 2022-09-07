Power tariff hiked by Rs3.39/unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tuesday approved a hike in the electricity tariff by Rs3.39 per unit.
The power regulator has hiked the power tariff under the quarterly fuel adjustment mechanism.
Already burdened with inflation and rising prices of petroleum products, people will have bear an additional burden of Rs95 billion in this regard.
DISCIPLINE is a fundamental basis for military effectiveness. Discipline is the “most important in order to ensure...
Dr Syrus Qazi would be replacing Sohail Mahmood as the Foreign Secretary, who is attaining superannuation at the end...
LONDON: Over recent decades, more and more adults under the age of 50 are developing cancer. A study conducted by...
DUBAI: Sri Lanka produced an impressive run chase to down India by six wickets on Tuesday and leave their opponents...
The gold was owned by Naurattan Jewellers of Karachi and was being imported from Dubai
ISLAMABAD: The by-elections in nine constituencies of the National Assembly due this month might be postponed on...
Comments