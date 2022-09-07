ECP gives two more weeks to PTI in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday gave two more weeks to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for submission of reply to its show-cause notice so that arguments could be started from the next hearing on September 19.
A four-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the case, which was last adjourned on August 23, with the commission giving more time to the PTI for replying to the funding case judgment.
During the hearing Tuesday, PTI’s lawyer Shah Khawar said that he was busy at the Supreme Court on the last hearing and explained they needed time to get some information from the PTI’s foreign chapter, including NICOPs and other related documents.
“What is the status of the required information and where is your record,” asked the chief election commissioner, and in reply the PTI lawyer requested a couple of weeks. To this, one member of the bench wondered whether it would also take eight years, a reference to the PTI’s foreign funding case, which was filed in November 2014 and decided on August 02 this year.
The PTI lawyer maintained that they wanted to provide the Election Commission with regular documents, as the record was of 10 years. However, the chief election commissioner directed the lawyer to submit a reply before two weeks so that on the next hearing, arguments could be started.
