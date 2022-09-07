HRCP seeks climate reparations for Pakistan

SUKKUR: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called for environmental justice from the global community.

HRCP Chairperson Hina Jilani said that in the light of the devastating floods that have affected at least 30 million people, the commission joins the call for immediate reparations from the global community, particularly from high-emitting countries that are directly responsible for the climate crisis.

Already cash-strapped by record-high inflation rates and economic recessions, low-income groups in Pakistan have been pushed to breaking point by unprecedented floods throughout the region — with over 1,000 lives lost, and homes and livelihoods destroyed. Roads and health infrastructure, including basic health units and district hospitals, have also been submerged, posing a threat to those in urgent need of medical aid such as pregnant women, children and the elderly, she added.

While there is much left to be desired in the government’s relief and rehabilitation plan for the flood-affected, it is clear that Pakistan is paying the price for a disaster that was preventable and, more importantly, not of its own doing. According to the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, Pakistan has historically accounted for only 0.4pc of greenhouse gas emissions, she added.

Yet, it is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world. This imbalance indicates that all countries must join together and devise not just climate-change solutions, but also climate justice measures that keep the principles of equity and accountability at the forefront, she stressed.