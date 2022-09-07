Army jawans proud of their leadership: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb. —APP

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Tuesday that those spitting in the wind were now violating the sanctity of the Defence Day with their failed anti-army agenda.

Using her Twitter handle in reaction to PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s tweet, she said that jawans were proud of their leadership. Taking a jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, she said the army jawans laughed at a person who has made arrangements for his own humiliation and who preferred his own interest to the interest of the country.