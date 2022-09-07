Pakistan backs China’s policies in Xinjiang

Guard standing outside of Foreign Office building. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tuesday came out in full support of its strong regional ally, when it lauded China’s efforts for socio-economic development, harmony and peace and stability in Xinjiang.

“China has succeeded in lifting over 700 million people out of poverty in the last 35 years, thus improving their living conditions and enjoyment of fundamental human rights”, said the Foreign Office in response to queries about the release of Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) report on human rights in Xinjiang.

The UN Human Rights Office said an assessment of human rights concerns in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region was initiated following serious allegations of human rights violations.

The Foreign Office in its support for Beijing said that as a responsible member of the United Nations with strong commitment to multilateralism, Pakistan believes in the principles of the UN Charter, including respect for political independence, sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs of states. “It is our consistent position that non-politicisation, universality, objectivity, dialogue and constructive engagement should be the main tools to promote universal respect for human rights”, it added.

The UN report pointed out far-reaching, arbitrary and discriminatory restrictions on human rights and fundamental freedoms, in violation of international laws and standards”, including restrictions on religious freedom and the rights to privacy and movement had been observed. Among the recommendations that the UN rights office makes in the report, is for the government to take “prompt steps” to release all individuals arbitrarily imprisoned in XUAR, whether in camps or any other detention centre.

However, Pakistan, while expressing strong support, appreciated and lauded China’s constructive engagement with the UN human rights system as well as the OIC General Secretariat, as evidenced by visits of the former high commissioner for Human Rights and OIC delegation to China. “Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to advance all human rights universally in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter,” said the Foreign Office.