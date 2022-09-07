Plea for sedition case against Imran

LAHORE: An application has been filed in a local court for the registration of a sedition case against former PM Imran Khan for his alleged remarks against the army.
A citizen, Muzaffar Hussain, informed the additional district and sessions court that Imran Khan had hurt the sentiments of the army in his public address on September 4. He prayed the court to order the police to register a case against Imran. The court has sought a report from the police on September 10.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan & East Africa Connecting Europe Cable International Network Co. Ltd has completed the...
RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayer of Shaheed Captain Abdul Wali Wazir was offered at his native town Kari Kot, Wana, South...
RAJANPUR: The brick kilns that dominate the small village of Aqilpur in Punjab now lie abandoned, furnaces...
PESHAWAR: Speakers at a youth dialogue on Tuesday called for utilizing youth potential for better understanding and...
LAHORE: While there are reports that current floods in Pakistan are more devastating than the July 2010 disaster...
MANSEHRA: The police on Tuesday used teargas shells, and baton-charged protesters to clear the Karakoram Highway for...
Comments