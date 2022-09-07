Plea for sedition case against Imran

LAHORE: An application has been filed in a local court for the registration of a sedition case against former PM Imran Khan for his alleged remarks against the army.

A citizen, Muzaffar Hussain, informed the additional district and sessions court that Imran Khan had hurt the sentiments of the army in his public address on September 4. He prayed the court to order the police to register a case against Imran. The court has sought a report from the police on September 10.