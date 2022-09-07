Funeral prayer for Shaheed Captain Wali offered

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayer (Namaz-e-Janaza) of Shaheed Captain Abdul Wali Wazir was offered at his native town Kari Kot, Wana, South Waziristan. Civil, military officials and people from all walks of life attended the prayers on Tuesday.
The Shaheed officer studied at Cadet College Wana and was recently married. A contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour. Shaheed was buried with full military honour. Captain Abdul Wali Shaheed embraced martyrdom during an IBO against terrorists in which four terrorists were killed. Captain Abdul Wali led the operation to eliminate terrorists.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan & East Africa Connecting Europe Cable International Network Co. Ltd has completed the...
LAHORE: An application has been filed in a local court for the registration of a sedition case against former PM Imran...
RAJANPUR: The brick kilns that dominate the small village of Aqilpur in Punjab now lie abandoned, furnaces...
PESHAWAR: Speakers at a youth dialogue on Tuesday called for utilizing youth potential for better understanding and...
LAHORE: While there are reports that current floods in Pakistan are more devastating than the July 2010 disaster...
MANSEHRA: The police on Tuesday used teargas shells, and baton-charged protesters to clear the Karakoram Highway for...
Comments