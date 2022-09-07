Funeral prayer for Shaheed Captain Wali offered

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayer (Namaz-e-Janaza) of Shaheed Captain Abdul Wali Wazir was offered at his native town Kari Kot, Wana, South Waziristan. Civil, military officials and people from all walks of life attended the prayers on Tuesday.

The Shaheed officer studied at Cadet College Wana and was recently married. A contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour. Shaheed was buried with full military honour. Captain Abdul Wali Shaheed embraced martyrdom during an IBO against terrorists in which four terrorists were killed. Captain Abdul Wali led the operation to eliminate terrorists.