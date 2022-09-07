Speakers call for utilising youth potential

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a youth dialogue on Tuesday called for utilizing youth potential for better understanding and cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The second Pak-Afghan Youth Dialogue was held at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies (IPCS), University of Peshawar (UoP). The dialogue was arranged under a Memorandum of Understanding between Fredrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom- Pakistan (FNF) and IPCS, University of Pakistan.

In his opening remarks, IPCS Director Prof Dr Babar Shah said youth constitute 60 percent of the Pakistani population, and the Afghans living in Pakistan also contain a large number of youths among them.

He said that the youth’s potential needed to be utilized for better understanding and cooperation between the two countries. UoP Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahid Anwar appreciated the idea of organizing such dialogues which he called an agent for betterment in the condition of the Afghans living in Pakistan.

He said that Afghanistan has been facing a humanitarian crisis for years and they should be assisted to come out of it. Amir Amjad, Senior Programme Manager of FNF, said that Pakistan has strong ties with its Afghan neighbour and shares historical, cultural and economic relations.

He stated that crisis always brings opportunities and youth who are the leaders of tomorrow should explore and cash on such opportunities. Nasir Azam, the UNHCR representative, appreciated the holding of dialogue and said that youth are the economic engine of any country.

He particularly mentioned lack of education and joblessness as major problems of the Afghan youth. The speaker suggested creating more opportunities for the Afghan women in education and employment.