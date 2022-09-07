Police use teargas shells to clear KKH of protesters

MANSEHRA: The police on Tuesday used teargas shells, and baton-charged protesters to clear the Karakoram Highway (KKH) for traffic in the wee hours of Tuesday.

They police also asserted seven protesters, including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Mufti Kifayatullah. The traders and activists of political parties and lawyers had blocked the KKH after a nanbai was electrocuted in a bid to escape a crackdown on polythene bags by the assistant commissioner a day earlier.

The police baton charged and arrested the JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah and six others under 3-maintenance of public order and shifted them to an undisclosed location. Meanwhile, the traders continued a complete shutter-down strike on the second consecutive day, demanding the arrest of the assistant commissioner and her gunner.

They also took to the streets on the second conductive day and blocked the Khatm-i-Nabuwwat Chowk to demand the registration of an FIR against AC and her gunner. They also demanded the release of Mufti Kifayatullah and others.

The lawyer’s fraternity also expressed solidarity with the traders and boycotted the court proceedings the entire day. A notice issued by the district bar association’s general secretary, Umar Imtiaz’s advocate, demanded an FIR against the AC and her staffer involved in the incident, saying the legal fraternity was saddened by the incident.

Maulana Waqarul Haq Usman, the prayer leader of the central mosque, told protesters the district administration and police should serve citizens instead of making their lives miserable and such actions could never be justified. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s local MPA, Babar Saleem Swati, who had taken the issue to the provincial assembly on Monday discussed the entire situation with his party’s hierarchy. The district administration late in the evening engaged trader leaders in talks.