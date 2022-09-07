Gang involved in illegal issuance of SIMs busted

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted raids at three different locations in Peshawar against illegal activation of SIMs on Afghan passports. The gang would tamper the Afghan passports and issue SIMs on fake visas. During the raid, as many s 10 suspects were arrested whereas copies of 450 Afghan passports, three laptops, four PCs and 15 mobile phones were recovered. The raid shows the PTA’s commitment and persistent efforts in curbing the menace of illegal issuance of SIMs.
