Code of conduct violation: ECP summons interior minister

LAHORE: The ECP’s District Monitoring Officer Faisalabad on Tuesday issued a notice to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for violating the code of conduct for byelections in NA 108 Faisalabad.

According to the ECP, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has been issued notice as he was conducting door-to-door election campaign for candidate Abid Sher Ali.

The ECP has summoned Rana Sana by September 7 (today ) for a written explanation. According to the ECP code of conduct, federal ministers and state ministers, including public officials, cannot participate in the election campaign.

The by-election in NA-108 Faisalabad will be held on September 25. Meanwhile, District Monitoring Officer, Multan, Abid Hussain has issued a letter to the Secretary, Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Department, South Punjab, Multan, on the involvement of DMS Parvez Elahi Institute of Cardiology Multan in the election campaign.

DMS Dr. Farhan was conducting door-to-door election campaign for PTI candidate Meher Bano Qureshi. The District Monitoring Officer directed Secretary Health Care South Punjab to immediately suspend DMS Dr. Farhan and initiate disciplinary action. The Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab said strict action will be taken against abuse of office by the public office holders and such violation of code of conduct will not be ignored.