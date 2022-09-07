Beautiful Friction: Meesha Shafi and looking beyond beauty and style

Meesha Shafi

It’s a strange time to be. We look to our celebrities, followed by beauty blogs, and even shows, on how you can look your very best. However, it’s also an age where Instagram and other social media platforms are full of trolls who can rip your look apart, particularly if you are a celebrity. We put them on a pedestal and immediately have higher expectations.



The emergence of filters on a slew of platforms can allow you to have stunning skin, which is sadly unreal. But these filters do build an expectation from us on how we should or could look.

But too much consumption of such content can cause body dysmorphia.

Add to it the soaps selling within the country that use the face of Britney Spears while selling to brown-skinned people.

We have seen changes. The very famous Fair & Lovely has been rebranded as Glow & Lovely.

But the more images and the likes of Kardashians (with their cosmetic years) come at us from the very platforms we engage with, the more chaotic we may feel about our body image, wrinkles and nose and so on. Now, the concept of embracing inner beauty is superseded by outer beauty. Products come at us, magazines tell us what we should be doing and shouldn’t. Amidst this commotion, there is a deteriorating economy and tighter wallets, and things affordable once may not be a possibility for many anymore.

Is it then out of the realm of possibility that some may become victims of body dysmorphia?

It doesn’t help matters when we focus on a person’s clothes and not their talent unless we consume it as a total creation.

Pakistani actors will tell you just how badly they are trolled, especially women and what they are wearing and why they look anywhere from immoral to ugly.

Glamour is a part of the entertainment business, but it has taken a life of its own, where people deconstruct an artist’ style and not necessarily why it’s there in the first place.

Struggle with your looks keep the salons running and when low on cash, what product they need to invest in to look their best and not being able to afford it also causes an inner turmoil.

In Pakistan, a number of artists from the entertainment industry qualify as beautiful, style icons. Among them is Meesha Shafi.

Her career did begin with modeling.

But a student of visual arts, though, her look-book over the decades, had to do with finding her footing in music’s various facets.

Since going independent - even as she is routinely part of something bigger like Coke Studio 14 or Dubai Expo 2021 - the looks are part of the song’s narrative, palpable most in her independent songs, if you focus, because there is symbolism beneath.

However, for a style icon like Meesha Shafi, the idea is to create a song and the visual with which she arrives in each song is connected to a deeper thought.

It became apparent when Meesha Shafi collaborated with Abdullah Siddiqui on ‘Magenta Cyan’, sans make up, colorful garb or anything you’d expect from a stylish Meesha song.

But, apart from not wanting to take over a song that was by the prodigious Abdullah Siddiqui and letting it have its own identity, there was, as Meesha confirms, a larger reason.

Some of it has to do with hiding behind facades but with ‘Magenta Cyan’, it was going beyond the façade. Meesha is not wearing makeup. She did her own hair including her paranda and the bun. She wore clothes out of her own closet.

Reflecting on it, she notes, “I feel like I’ve always hidden behind glamorous facades and puffed up my proverbial feathers being in the public eye in Pakistan. Just to feel less vulnerable.”

“And the media ate it up,” she says, adding, “Not that I didn’t have fun with that. But the psychological intricacies are better understood by me now. I feel more courageous now. To be stripped clean. Face washed. Bare skinned and okay with my vulnerabilities and sensitive soul. It’s taken me this much life to identify all this. I looked tougher then. I feel tougher now.”

Meesha repeated a variation of it on a commercial platform as well years later. During the first and so far, the only season of Velo Sound Station, for the song ‘Amrit’, Meesha went for an all-black look, compared to her neon colours in the show’s other song, ‘Boom Boom’.

That, too, was deliberate. The song, the laughter of children, the spoken words, followed by a larger belief. It is like a Venn diagram with Meesha standing in the middle. Someone looking for controversial bits or simply not listening to the song, without distraction and employing dedication, will not understand why it is so.

In ‘Amrit’, Meesha is wearing a black t-shirt and black suede pants.

“I didn’t want anything to shine or reflect light so picked the suede. Because I didn’t want it to be flashy. Because that’s not what it was about.”

So, while following and admiring artists for their clothing and beauty is reasonable up to a point, applying it to yourself before having an understanding of what it stands for may not lead to the best outcome.

Understanding the friction between reality and facade via how a person looks is just as important as it is to follow style gurus and embracing inner beauty.