G7 corporate climate plans spell 2.7C heating

PARIS: The decarbonisation plans of some of the biggest corporations from G7 nations put Earth on course to heat a potentially catastrophic 2.7 degrees Celsius -- blowing Earth well past the Paris Agreement temperature goals, analysis showed on Tuesday.

As more and more firms announce their intention to become carbon neutral by mid-century at the latest, scrutinising corporate claims of green action is increasingly important to check whether they are aligned with the latest climate science.

CDP, a non-profit that runs a global disclosure system for companies to manage their environmental impacts, looked at the climate plans of more than 4,000 firms across the world´s seven largest economies.

They found that current plans would lead to a world by 2100 that is 2.7C hotter than currently -- a far cry from the temperature goals of the 2015 Paris deal, which enjoins nations to limit warming to "well below" 2C above pre-industrial levels.