Burkina chief vows to defeat armed groups after attack

OUAGADOUGOU: The head of Burkina Faso´s ruling junta Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba vowed on Tuesday that his country would defeat armed groups, a day after a blast left dozens dead.

At least 35 civilians were killed and 37 wounded Monday when an improvised explosive device struck a convoy carrying supplies in Burkina Faso´s jihadist-hit north, the governor of the Sahel region said.

"This umpteenth cowardly and barbaric attack is proof that we must continue the fight against all those who reject the extended hand," Damiba said, as he paid tribute to the "memory of all the innocent victims".

"I firmly believe that we will defeat them, it´s only a matter of time," he said, referring to armed groups. The landlocked African state is in the grip of insurgency that has claimed more than 2,000 lives and forced some 1.9 million people to leave their homes.