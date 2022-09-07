27 dead as al-Qaeda launches attack on Yemen separatists

ADEN: Twenty-one separatist fighters and six members of al-Qaeda´s Yemen branch were killed on Tuesday as an attack by the jihadists punctured months of relative peace in the war-torn country, government and security sources said.
Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) attacked positions held by the UAE-trained Security Belt group in Abyan province in Yemen´s south, the sources told AFP. The violence came just days after the jihadist group released a video of a United Nations worker whom it abducted in the same province more than six months ago.
About three hours of fighting "left 21 dead among the (Security Belt), including an officer, and six among the al-Qaeda combatants", a government official said on condition of anonymity. Two security sources confirmed the death toll.
