Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid

JENIN, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed and 16 wounded on Tuesday when Israeli troops entered Jenin in the occupied West Bank to carry out a home demolition, the Palestinian health ministry said.

"The outcome of the Israeli aggression on Jenin at dawn today: a 29-year-old martyr and 16 wounded with bullets and shrapnel were admitted to hospitals," the ministry said. Palestinian official news agency Wafa identified the dead man as Mohammed Musa Mohammed Sabaaneh, 29. Sabaaneh´s father, Musa Sabaaneh told AFP that a soldier "inside a jeep fired a bullet" at his son.