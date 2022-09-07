Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid

JENIN, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed and 16 wounded on Tuesday when Israeli troops entered Jenin in the occupied West Bank to carry out a home demolition, the Palestinian health ministry said.
"The outcome of the Israeli aggression on Jenin at dawn today: a 29-year-old martyr and 16 wounded with bullets and shrapnel were admitted to hospitals," the ministry said. Palestinian official news agency Wafa identified the dead man as Mohammed Musa Mohammed Sabaaneh, 29. Sabaaneh´s father, Musa Sabaaneh told AFP that a soldier "inside a jeep fired a bullet" at his son.
DAMASCUS: Syrian authorities announced on Tuesday they had seized 24 kilogrammes of captagon that had been crushed and...
WASHINGTON: The family of a US citizen detained for nearly seven years in Tehran pleaded on Tuesday for his furlough...
PARIS: The decarbonisation plans of some of the biggest corporations from G7 nations put Earth on course to heat a...
OUAGADOUGOU: The head of Burkina Faso´s ruling junta Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba vowed on Tuesday that his country...
ADEN: Twenty-one separatist fighters and six members of al-Qaeda´s Yemen branch were killed on Tuesday as an attack...
GENEVA: Around 730 children have died in nutrition centres across Somalia since January, the United Nations said on...
Comments