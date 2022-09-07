Texas school shooting survivors head back to class

HOUSTON: Students from a Texas school that was hit by one of the worst mass shootings in US history returned to class on Tuesday under tight security, American media reported.

The May massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde -- in which an 18-year-old shot and killed 19 students and two teachers as police waited more than an hour to confront him -- sent shockwaves throughout the country.

Classes did not resume after the attack, and the start of the new school year was delayed by a month to allow still-traumatized students more time to prepare. The children will not be returning to the original Robb Elementary building and instead began their new classes at another school -- still with the same name -- about half a mile (one kilometer) away.