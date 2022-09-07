Biden says ‘sure’ to see Xi if he joins G20 meeting in Bali

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he was "sure" he´d meet Xi Jinping in November if the Chinese leader decides to attend a G20 meeting planned in Indonesia´s resort island of Bali.
"If he´s there I´m sure I´ll see him," Biden told reporters at the White House. Biden has not met with Xi since becoming president in January 2021, limiting contact between the two superpower leaders to a series of phone and video calls.
Tensions are mounting over China´s threats to US-backed Taiwan and a still unresolved trade dispute between the world´s two biggest economies. However, opportunities for a summit have been squeezed by the global Covid-19 pandemic and Xi´s cutting of international travel. The White House has yet to confirm details of Biden´s travel plans.
